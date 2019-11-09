× Woman shot in Winston-Salem, taken to hospital, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in Winston-Salem Friday, according to a Winston-Salem Police department news release.

Officers responded to 2008 Harrison Avenue to a reported shooting.

Police say Latrice Nachelle Miller, 27, of Winston-Salem, was found with a single non-life threatening gunshot wound around 10:53 p.m.

Three children were also in the home and were not injured.

Miller was taken to the hospital.

The suspect fired into the home and hit Miller, and no suspect information has been obtained right now, the release says.

The investigation is ongoing.

the Winston-Salem Police Department requests anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the department at (336) 773-7700.