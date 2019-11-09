× Woman shot in leg in Winston-Salem, taken to hospital after confrontation at McDonald’s

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital after a confrontation at a McDonald’s, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

On Saturday, around 4:15 p.m., officers, fire personnel and EMS workers responded to a report of a shooting at the McDonald’s at 780 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The people in a vehicle believed a white vehicle almost hit them, so they followed the white vehicle around the restaurant.

They then got out of the vehicle to confront the passengers in the white vehicle.

Dlesjah Jones, 21, of Winston-Salem, was shot in the leg when a suspect in the white vehicle fired out of the window, the release says.

The white vehicle then fled the area and went south down Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Jones was taken to a hospital by EMS while the people in the vehicle took off after the white vehicle, police say.

Jones was reportedly treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to her leg.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.