× Teen shot in back while riding in car, taken to hospital in Burlington, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A teen was shot in Burlington Saturday and taken to the hospital, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

Officers responded to 1628 Morgantown Road to a reported shooting Saturday at 3:15 a.m.

When they arrived, they say Chavis Dion Smith, 19, was in the backseat of a car with a gunshot wound in his back.

He was taken to a local hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

It appears Smith was riding in the backseat when the car was shot twice and one of the rounds hit him while he was seated, the release says.

Police believe the shooting happened in the area near Sharpe Road and Ross Street.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.