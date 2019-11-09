South Asheboro Middle School posts flags to honor veterans, heroes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- From Saturday, Nov. 9, through Monday, Nov. 11, the baseball field at South Asheboro Middle School in Asheboro will once again be transformed into the Field of Honor.

The field will have 700 U.S. flags posted in perfect rows and columns in tribute to those who have served.

The public can sponsor flags in recognition of heroes, including veterans, active duty servicemen and women, first responders and any personal heroes or heroines.

An opening ceremony was held at the SAMS baseball field on Saturday, November 9, at 12 p.m.

The closing ceremony for the event will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11 to honor Veteran's Day.

For more information about sponsorships or the event itself, contact Amy Rudisill at the Asheboro-Randolph Chamber at (336) 626-2626 or email amyr@asheboro.com.

You may also contact Kelly Heath at (336) 465-1859.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video