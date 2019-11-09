× Mother, baby pepper-sprayed by stranger in Walmart, police say

ST. MARY’S Ga. — A mother and her baby were pepper-sprayed and assaulted in a Georgia Walmart Tuesday, police say, Action News Jax reports.

Sheree Campbell was arrested after allegedly assaulting Briona Wimbush and her 16-month-old son, Dallas.

Campbell pepper-sprayed Wimbush and her baby and then hit Wimbush in the face, an incident report says.

“She was able to come up on this side, grab this side of my hair, still pepper spraying me, and hitting me, to where I had cuts on my eyes and my lip was busted,” Wimbsuh said.

The incident reportedly started when Wimbush asked Campbell’s husband, Michael, why he was following her around the store.

“So, I turn around and I tell him, ‘Why are you following me? Are you following me?'” Wimbush said. “And he says, I’m not following you! You’re delusional!

Wimbush says she talked to Walmart management and gave them a description of Campbell, thinking they would tell the couple to leave the store.

The report says that Campbell then confronted Wimbush in the deli section.

“They continued to argue when Mrs. Campbell pulled out pepper spray from her purse and sprayed Mrs. Wimbush while she was holding Dallas,” an incident report stated. “The spray hit Mrs. Wimbush in the face causing her to be blinded and also got on the face and eyes of Dallas.

Campbell and her husband let after the assault, the report says.

Wimbush declined to go to the hospital after she and her son were checked by EMS.

Campbell was arrested Wednesday for battery and cruelty to children.

A statement from a Walmart spokesperson said “We take these claims seriously and believe our associates acted appropriately. We will continue to assist law enforcement as they investigate.”