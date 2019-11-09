Mother awarded over $100 million for baby’s brain damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK PARK Ill. -- A record-breaking $101 million will go to a Chicago area family after a baby was born with brain damage, WLS reports.

A judge ruled Tuesday that the child is permanently damaged due to neglect at a hospital.

When Tequila Snow kisses her five-year-old son, she'll finally feel an overwhelming sense of relief.

"I wanted his voice to be heard," Snow said.

Gerald can smile and squeal, but in five years, he hasn't been able to talk, eat or sit up on his own.

"All because of what he went through and not getting help when he needed it," Snow said.

A jury ruled Gerald is permanently damaged directly because nurses and technicians at West Suburban Hospital ignored his mother's cry for help.

Snow showed up on August 16, 2004, panicked because she could no longer feel her unborn baby moving.

"Tequilla was telling the nurse that Gerald wasn't moving and he needed help and the nurse still wasn't calling the doctor," said Sarah King, an attorney.

Five hours later, it was too late.

"When he was born, he was limp, pale, not breathing. They had to resuscitate him," King said.

A jury awarded the young, single mother $101 million to make sure Gerald is cared for at home forever.

For the past year, Gerald has been cared for at a facility because his mother was not able to stay home to care for him herself.

"He is all I have, and I am going now to let him know he is coming home very soon," Snow said.