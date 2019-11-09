Mother arrested, facing child abuse charge after infant treated for having high blood alcohol content

Posted 5:08 pm, November 9, 2019, by , Updated at 03:26PM, November 9, 2019

Davonna Reed

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, OHIO — A mother was arrested and is facing several charges, including felony child abuse, according to the Springfield Township Police Department.

Davonna Reed, 32, let her 3-month-old daughter ingest alcohol, detectives say.

The 3-month-old was taken to the hospital late in October after she became sick, FOX8 in Cleveland reports.

She was treated when doctors realized the infant had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .359%, police say.

Reed has been booked into the Summit County Jail.

