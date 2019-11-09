Local veterans organizations hold parade in Greensboro to honor veterans

Posted 4:53 pm, November 9, 2019, by , Updated at 04:52PM, November 9, 2019
Data pix.

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Local veteran's organizations in partnership with the City of Greensboro held the fifth annual Greensboro Honors Veterans Parade in downtown Greensboro Saturday.

The Disabled American Veterans, the City of Greensboro and other veterans' organizations presented the parade at 12 p.m.

The goal of the parade was to honor veterans as well as active-duty personnel and Gold Star families of Guilford County.

The Greensboro History Museum provided a float with actors portraying veterans with ties to the local area.

The parade began on Elm Street at the Lindsey Street intersection.

It turned left on Friendly Avenue, left on Church Street and then left onto Lindsay Street.

