Fundraiser held for 11-year-old boy who died after being hit by SUV at trunk-or-treat event

MAYODAN, N.C. -- A fundraiser was held in Mayodan Saturday for Noah Chambers' expenses.

The event was held at the Refuge at 213 South 2nd Ave. and started at 4 p.m.

There was music, food, face painting and more.

The fundraiser followed the news that Noah's organs are going to be donated.

An Honor Walk was held for Noah at Brenner Children's Hospital Tuesday morning, according to Noah's family.

Hundreds of doctors, nurses and staff lined the hallways to pay respect to Noah and his family.

An SUV hit Noah as he was leaving a trunk-or-treat event outside Bethel United Methodist Church in Oak Ridge.

“I never thought this would happen to me,” said Brooke Dupree, Noah's mother.

Dupree said Noah wanted to be a doctor when he grew up because he loved to help people. She had no idea he would be helping people by sharing his organs.

Noah’s father, Robert Chambers, says knowing seven kids will be getting organs is helping him find a purpose behind the pain.

“This pain as a father is the worst pain that I have experienced in my life,” Robert said. “Knowing my little boy saved some other child, that helps me push forward knowing Noah is helping people… that is what he was meant for that is what his purpose was.”

On Monday, the sign outside the Bethel United Methodist Church was in memory of Noah and people left flowers around it.

“I would never know in a million years that my firstborn son would be laying in a bed fighting for his life,” Robert said.

At Rockingham County Middle School, students created cards for the family using words like "kind-hearted", "always laughing" and "sweet" to describe Noah.

“I’ve seen videos of other people’s children praying for Noah who don’t even know him,” Dupree said.