EMS hold fundraiser for Lexington paramedic who was hit by car, lost part of her leg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- A fundraiser was held Saturday to help Heather Haynes, the Lexington paramedic who lost part of her leg after being hit by a car in a Walmart parking lot.

Haynes attended the fundraiser with her family.

She is reportedly starting physical therapy and hopes to be back on the job in February.

Over 100 people gathered for the grill-out and fundraiser held at 1374 Ruff Leonard Road.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Haynes was hit around 12:30 a.m. Aug. 17 by a black Mustang and pinned between two vehicles when she was getting out of her ambulance.

Haynes spoke with FOX8 from her hospital bed in September after going through a total of six surgeries, including one to remove part of her leg.

"I want to keep going, because, first of all, I didn't go to paramedic school for two years for nothing, and because I have four kids looking at me," Haynes said. "If I give up, then it's going to teach them that you just give up no matter what. So I'm just going to keep going, and, as soon as I can, I'm going to be back to work."

Nathan Fowler, 36, of Clemmons, was behind the wheel of the Mustang. Police say he was arrested in the sporting goods section of the Walmart at 160 Lowes Boulevard.

Once in custody, police say Fowler was taken to Lexington Medical Center and a search warrant was taken for his blood.

He was charged with careless and reckless driving, driving while impaired, felony hit and run and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on emergency personnel.

Haynes was taken to Lexington Medical Center before being flown to Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem with severe leg injuries, police say.