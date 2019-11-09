× Deputy-involved shooting of man in Randolph County was justified; sheriff says it was suicide by deputy

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The deputy-involved shooting of a man in Randolph County in June has been found to be justified now that an investigation has concluded, Sheriff Gregory Seabolt says.

Randolph County District Attorney Andrew Gregson said the victim was an imminent threat you could have killed or seriously injured the two deputies involved.

The incident happened in June after deputies responded to a suicide threat call in the 5200 block of Windemere Circle.

Scott Hedgecock, 54, approached a carpenter with a knife and said he was going to kill himself, according to Sheriff Seabolt. The carpenter called 911.

When deputies got there, Hedgecock had the knife and came toward them, according to Seabolt.

Deputies told the man to stop and he continued to advance, Seabolt said.

Both deputies fired their weapons and Hedgecock was killed.

Seabolt called the shooting a suicide by deputy.

