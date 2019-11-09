Community members gather in Kernersville to honor life of veteran

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- Community members gathered at the Carolina Field of Honor in Kernersville Saturday to honor and celebrate the life of veteran David Marion Fields who served as an aviator in the Marine Corps and Navy.

Fields was a Captain with the U.S. Marine Corps from 1977 to 1984 and was with the Navy from 1986 to 1991.

Members of the Military Honor Guard with the Marines and Patriot Riders attended the ceremony at Triad Park.

There was a flag presentation led by a Color Guard as a tribute to the memory of Fields.

Other fellow Vietnam veterans and Military veterans were in attendance as well.

After the presentation, friends and family of Fields spoke about the memories they had of him.

Shortly after, they gathered at a shelter in the park for food and drink.