3-year-old dies in crash, mother accused of driving drunk

HOUSTON — A mother is accused of driving drunk when she hit a barrier Saturday and her 3-year-old son died in the crash, police say, KTRK reports.

The woman who is in her late 20s was driving to her home with her 8-year-old and 3-year-old sons in the car.

Police say she was driving between 40 and 55 mph and drove over a median then hit a barrier.

Police responded at about 5:45 a.m.

When a  test was performed at a local hospital, the woman’s blood-alcohol level was found to be around three times the legal limit, according to an official with the attorney’s office.

Officers believe the car seat the 3-year-old was in was not the proper size for him.

He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead after the crash.

The 8-year-old boy is expected to survive but has a broken femur, police say.

The mother is being charged with felony murder and intoxication assault.

She is currently in surgery and reportedly has severe injuries.

