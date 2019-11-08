Winston-Salem Anti-Violence organization continues push for change amid ongoing violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad organization meets twice a month to focus on solutions to the ongoing issues of gun violence in the city of Winston-Salem.

Rally Up Winston-Salem, a local ministry that embraces anti-street violence and public safety, gathered inside of Piedmont Park Community Center Thursday night to speak with residents about violent crimes and the issues leading up to them.

Cory McCann, one of the co-founder's of Rally Up Winston-Salem, says the group meets in communities where crime is the most prevalent to talk with neighbors about how they could make things better.

"So when I`m able to see those parents, you know, having to bury 18-, 19-, 25-year-old sons over something senseless and not justifiable, it really does hurt me, so I`m ready to make that difference," said McCann, a Winston-Salem native.

Yusef Suggs-El attended the meeting and says the issues that lead to violence aren't just surface level.

"We have violence, murder rates that are up. We have children that are starving throughout the city. We have children who can`t read on their grade level. That's three issues right there that can be a common bond to unite us as a people here," said Suggs-El.

The group believes a difference will come as soon as people start to make positive changes, like taking more accountability for how adults can affect the younger generation.

"We`re expecting a major change but yet we`re not giving them the education, the attention and the jobs for their parents on their level to be able to aid, so it creates a harsh environment," said Suggs-El.

Rally Up Winston-Salem meets every first and third Thursday each month. The group's next meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 21 at the Hanes Hosiery Recreation Center.