× Western Guilford High School student in ICU after explosion in chemistry class

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Western Guilford High School student is in the hospital after an explosion in her chemistry class.

Aimee Green is at Brenner Children’s Hospital, according to Wake Forest Baptist Health spokesperson Joe McCloskey.

“Please pray for our beautiful daughter Aimee Green. She was in chemistry today, and the teacher was doing an experiment. It went badly and exploded. The explosion went right onto Aimee, and caught her hair, face, chest and arm on fire,” Aimee’s mom, Alicia Coverston Green, wrote on Facebook.

Green said her daughter was admitted to the burn ICU on Friday for fluid resuscitation, pain control and wound care.

FOX8 has reached out to Western Guilford High School for comment.