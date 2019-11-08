× Virginia man loses almost 200 pounds to join police department

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia man lost 176 pounds so he could fulfill his dream and become an officer, according to the Richmond Police Department.

Romar Lyle says he weighed over 400 pounds at his heaviest.

“I knew I wanted to do something in Law Enforcement, but at that moment there was no way I would have been able to achieve that dream at my current weight. If I wanted to work in this field, I had to keep working on my health and fitness,” Lyle said.

He dropped over 100 pounds when he started going to CrossFit classes as a graduate school student.

“One of the most empowering feelings is going into a store and buying clothes right off the rack and knowing it will fit. Or going to an amusement park and not having to worry about weight limits or not fitting in the seat,” Lyle said.

He dropped 30 more pounds int eh police academy with the help and support of his fellow recruits.

“They would stay afterward with me and help me work on my strength during the weeks. The weekends they would run with me,” Lyle said. “On graduation day, one of the recruits came to me and told me that I was an inspiration to him and that’s what helped him push through the academy. Their words of support kept me strong. I knew that I had to finish not only for myself but for the people that believed in me.”