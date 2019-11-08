× Teen shot in head after homecoming dance, police say

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was reportedly shot in the head Thursday after a homecoming dance in Chicago, police say, WGN reports.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched when the shooting was reported.

When the boy was found by officers, he was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and sitting in the backseat of a vehicle.

33rd Ward Ald. Rossana Rodriguez said that the boy’s mother was in the car when the boy was shot.

A witness said someone fired into the vehicle’s rear window and hit the boy.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No one has been arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.