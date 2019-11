Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- It's Polar Bear Week.

Polar Bears International started the awareness campaign to help people understand the plight of polar bears in the wild. The Arctic ice caps are shrinking and that has had a major impact on the habitat and survival rates for polar bears.

The two polar bears at the North Carolina Zoo help their wild counterparts by educating people about their species.

In today's Zoo Filez, Shannon Smith shares more about Anana and Nikita.