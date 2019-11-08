× Suspect arrested after man found dead of ‘apparent homicidal violence’ during welfare check in Thomasville, police say

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Police say they’ve found the man responsible for killing a 58-year-old man with what Thomasville police called “apparent homicidal violence,” according to a news release.

Sylvester Dejesus Thompson, 35, of Thomasville, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder.

At about 3:23 p.m. Wednesday, officers visited 513-A Afton Street for a welfare check when they noticed the door was open.

Inside, police found 58-year-old Bennie Vines dead “from apparent homicidal violence.”

Detectives interviewed Vines’s neighbors and searched the home.

After identifying Thompson as a suspect, police found him during a traffic stop at about 8:56 p.m. Thursday.

He was placed in the Davidson County jail under no bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thomasville police at (336) 475-4260 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 476-8477.