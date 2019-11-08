Sister to hold community bake sale in Davidson County for brother with Leukemia 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- At three years old, Gabriel Koonts has spent more days at the hospital than most people have in their entire lives.

He's spent more than 100 days and nights hooked up to machines as he battles Leukemia.

“He’s doing better today,” his dad, Michael Koonts, told FOX8 one day after one of his stints at the hospital.

In December 2018, Michael and his wife Crystal were told that their three-year-old son had the potentially deadly disease.

Doctors have Gabriel on an intense treatment schedule that is slated to last until March 2021. His parents say the journey has been ruthless and has kept Gabriel away from his 5-year-old sister, Annie.

Michael says Annie worries about Gabriel and doesn't want to be without him.

Annie and Gabriel have been inseparable for the past three years.

Wanting to help her little brother out, Annie suggested to her parents to hold a bake sale where she could sell her baked cakes to community members and raise money for Gabriel’s continued treatment.

“Cakes!” the excited 5-year old exclaimed when asked what her favorite baked goods were. The bake sale would be called, “Annie’s Tarts with Hearts.”

With the help of social media, news quickly spread of Annie’s mission. The bake sale has grown to include other bakers across the Piedmont Triad.

“We never thought it would grow like this,” Michael said.

The Koonts family said they will use the money to help with Gabriel’s treatments with a portion of the proceeds going to help provide food for other families who have children battling cancer.

The bake sale will be held Saturday morning at 8:00 a.m. at Madison Heights Freewill Baptist Church in Lexington.