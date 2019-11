× Person hit, killed by tractor-trailer on US 29 off-ramp in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A person is dead after they were hit by a tractor-trailer on a Rockingham County highway, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 5:06 a.m. Friday morning, troopers responded to the crash on the U.S. 29 off-ramp to Exit 149, N.C. 87.

Troopers say a person was hit and died at the scene.

The exit ramp was closed following the crash. Highway Patrol reports it should be reopened “soon.”