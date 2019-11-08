× Person dies after crash in Kernersville, police say

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — One person is dead after a crash in Kernersville Friday, according to a Kernersville Police Department news release.

At around 6:00 p.m., officers responded to a crash in the 1100 block of NC 66 south.

One of the people involved in the crash was injured and died, the release says.

NC 66 is closed in both directions between Indeneer Drive and Shields Road until further notice.

The investigation is ongoing.