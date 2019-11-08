× Man killed by tractor-trailer on US 29 in Rockingham County identified

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Troopers have identified the man killed when he was hit by a tractor-trailer on a Rockingham County highway, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 5:06 a.m. Friday morning, troopers responded to the crash on the U.S. 29 off-ramp to Exit 149, N.C. 87.

Troopers say 21-year-old Brandon Hollowell, of Sutherlin, Virginia, got a flat tire and began walking away from his vehicle.

He was 3 miles from his vehicle, walking north in the travel lane of the off-ramp, when he was hit by a tractor-trailer exiting off of U.S. 29.

No charges have been filed.