Man accused of driving drunk with a live chicken

Posted 10:15 am, November 8, 2019, by
Data pix.

OAK CREEK, Wis. — "There's a guy behind us. ... He's driving really reckless, but he has a hawk in his car," a 911 caller said, according to WISN.

When police in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, pulled over an erratic driver after a bizarre 911 call, they made an even more bizarre discovery.

Ernesto Martinez-Garnica, 42, of Milwaukee, was not driving with a hawk. He was driving with a chicken.

And police say he was drunk, WISN reports.

The driver reportedly told officers the chicken's name is "Teresa."

They also found multiple open cans of beer in the vehicle, according to a report.

"Teresa" is now safely under the care of Milwaukee animal control, and Martinez-Garnica was arrested for drunk driving.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.