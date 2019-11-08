Man accused of driving drunk with a live chicken

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK CREEK, Wis. — "There's a guy behind us. ... He's driving really reckless, but he has a hawk in his car," a 911 caller said, according to WISN.

When police in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, pulled over an erratic driver after a bizarre 911 call, they made an even more bizarre discovery.

Ernesto Martinez-Garnica, 42, of Milwaukee, was not driving with a hawk. He was driving with a chicken.

And police say he was drunk, WISN reports.

The driver reportedly told officers the chicken's name is "Teresa."

They also found multiple open cans of beer in the vehicle, according to a report.

"Teresa" is now safely under the care of Milwaukee animal control, and Martinez-Garnica was arrested for drunk driving.