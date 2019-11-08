Local woman makes unique snake jewelry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. - Snakes may be some of the most misunderstood creatures on the planet.

"They make great pets because they are calm and easy to feed," said Tammy Mabe who understands some people just don't like them. "I grew up afraid of snakes."

But that all changed when she met her husband Jimmy.

"He started bringing them in and then I started learning about them and discovered they aren't bad," Mabe said.

In fact, she found beauty in snakes that she used as inspiration in a line of jewelry.

"We started going to shows and there is a lot of jewelry there with snakes, lizards but nothing colorful," Mabe said. "I wanted some color because that's what is so beautiful."

She uses the shed skin in pendants.

"We can put backgrounds behind them and you can see the scales and I'll put glitter behind," Mabe said.

Her finished product is proof that beauty really is skin deep.

You can see more of her work on Etsy.

You can also meet Tammy and see her work at the Roy's Folks Crafts Fair, Nov. 22-23 at the High Point Community Center (Formally the Oak Hollow Mall).