High Point man starts petition to keep local Sheetz open

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Everyone has a favorite gas station whether it's because of the cheap gas, the location or even the food inside the store.

One favorite in High Point is the Sheetz on South Main Street.

FOX8 learned the store is closing.

Michael Mcelrath, a High Point man, has started a petition. It currently has almost 200 signatures.

He plans to send the petition and a letter to Sheetz corporate to make sure the store stays "always open."

"Do you want to sign my petition?" Michael Mcelrath asked people outside of the gas station.

In just minutes, four people stopped to sign it.

"I've signed the petition to keep our Sheetz open, so hopefully it won't close down," Arlisha Harriston said.

"I was in shock. I did not think this Sheetz location would be closing at all," Christopher Bullard said. "I come here at least 2-3 times a week myself."

On Dec. 5, the store will close for good.

"It's always packed. It's hard to believe the store is going to close," Mcelrath said. "It's a pretty convenient location for us to go to."

But one employee tells FOX8, crime and safety are a concern.

Some customers agree.

"There's a lot of crime in the south area," Mcelrath said.

But people still want their store to stay. They are hoping High Point Mayor Jay Wagner can save it.

Concerned citizens have emailed him.

His response includes, "I know they've had safety and shoplifting issues at that store."

A Sheetz spokesperson tells FOX8 that store performance is the issue and not safety.

"We love Sheetz and we would like it to stay a part of the community," Mcelrath said.

FOX8 did reach back out to Sheetz corporate office about the petition.

There has been no response as of right now.

FOX8 is told the current employees at the South Main Street store will be offered jobs at other locations.