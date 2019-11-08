Greensboro police respond to two shootings just hours apart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people are injured after two separate shootings in Greensboro, just hours apart.

Thursday afternoon police responded to a shooting on Huffman Street, near North Carolina A&T, where one person suffered a gunshot wound. Police say the victim is in critical condition.

Shortly after, police were called to a second shooting on Boulevard Street where another person was injured.

Lisa Saunders has worked on Boulevard Street for over ten years. Saunders says this area is no stranger to crime, but this shooting was way too close for comfort.

"I'm like that was just a little bit too close. If it was just what 500 to 1000 feet closer, I mean that could have been gunshots through our office windows," said Saunders.

This year there have been over 30 homicides in Greensboro.

A number that has people focusing more on their safety and rethinking where they want to live.

"I left Greensboro and moved to Randleman to get away from Greensboro," said Saunders.