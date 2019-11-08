Former students support teacher in court following accusations of indecent liberties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAHAM, N.C. -- Several former Western Alamance High School students sat in the front row of the courtroom Friday afternoon as Kenneth Ray Lockner made his first appearance in Alamance County Court.

Lockner, 58, of Mebane, is charged with three felony counts of indecent liberties with a student.

The Latin teacher and coach only spoke once to confirm he wanted a court-appointed attorney.

Students leaving campus told FOX8 they were stunned by the news of Lockner's arrest.

“He’s always nice. That’s the thing about him. You never catch him on a day where he’s upset. And it makes the classroom a good environment to be in for sure,” said Jake Dickens, a senior. “He definitely doesn’t seem like the type of person to do something like that for sure.”

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office received a report of a teacher at Western Alamance High School having inappropriate relationships with students.

On Thursday, investigators with the Special Victims Unit identified additional students who were involved in this case.

Investigators discovered messages between students and Lockner that were considered to be indecent, the sheriff’s office said.

Lockner was arrested and placed in the Alamance County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

He was given a second court date on Dec. 4.

A spokesperson for the Alamance-Burlington School System said Lockner was suspended with pay, and the district is working with law enforcement as the investigation continues.