Blue Ridge Parkway officials searching for missing Virginia man

BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY, Va. — Blue Ridge Parkway officials are searching for a man who is reportedly missing around the northern end of the parkway, WLOS reports.

James Albert Hogue, 63, of Bristow, is 6’1” with brown eyes and a scar on his right arm.

He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and blue jeans.

His unoccupied motorcycle was first noticed Oct. 26 around Milepost 75 and after two days, rangers started investigating.

They learned that Hogue was last seen two weeks before Oct. 26.

If you have any information, please contact the Parkway’s Dispatch Center at (828) 298-2491 or the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch Tip Line at (888) 653-0009.