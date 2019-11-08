Aggressive flock of turkeys takes over sections of 55-and-up community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. -- Residents of a New Jersey 55-and-up community say a gaggle of 40 to 60 wild turkeys is scaring neighbors, blocking doorways and pecking at cars, News12 reports.

"I can't get out of my door," a resident said. "Sometimes I can't get out of my car. They go to attack you."

The turkeys can weigh up to 25 pounds and are capable of running 20 or so miles per hour.

"And they are all over the place. They are massive amounts of turkeys in here," said Jack Adams, a resident. "I did stop the truck yesterday and they were gobbling, gobbling, gobbling, and I'm sure they can chase some people around."

Some say that they bite, have broken some windows in some homes and can't be shooed away.

Others say if they're not provoked, they don't bother any residents.

Some community members even see them as a benefit in the neighborhood.

"They're like traffic cops. People speed down the highway all the time and we need speed bumps. Instead of speed bumps, we have turkeys," said Richard Flecker, a resident.

Local Animal Control isn't licensed to trap them, so State Fish and Wildlife officials were notified about what's been going on.