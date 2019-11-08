× 2 Disney employees arrested in child porn sting, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Two Disney employees have been arrested in connection to a child porn sting, according to officials with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Brett Kinney, 40, and Donald Durr, 52, were arrested along with 29 others in the month-long child porn sting.

Kinney is a manager for Disney who has worked for the company for 15 years.

He is facing 24 counts of child pornography.

“He said he’s been viewing child porn for 22 years,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “He fantasizes that he’s the child being victimized in the child porn that he watches.”

Kinney reportedly confessed and is in jail.

Durr worked for Disney for over 20 years and was doing maintenance work in the Disney hotels before his arrest.

Investigators say he told them that he is a “pervert” but not a “monster.”

He is charged with 8 counts of possession of child porn and is in jail.

The suspects arrested range from age 19 to 77.

They face a total of 626 charges.

“The people arrested during this operation prey on the most innocent and vulnerable among us—our children,” said Polk Sheriff Grady Judd. “The undercover detectives who investigate these crimes have to see things that nobody should have to see, and no child should have to experience.”