Woman identified after killed by impaired driver in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police have identified the woman who died after she was hit by a car in Greensboro.

At about 6:58 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a fatal crash on the 3800 block of Burlington Road, according to a news release.

Police say Kenneth Hodge, of Gibsonville, was driving a 2008 Hyundai Elantra east on Burlington Road, from Penry Road, when he crashed into 51-year-old Virginia Reid, of Greensboro, in the outside through lane of Burlington Road.

Reid was killed.

Hodge was arrested and charged with driving while impaired.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.