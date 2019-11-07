× Woman charged with killing 10-month-old son after raising more than $4,000 for funeral expenses on GoFundMe

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A woman raised thousands of dollars for her 10-month-old baby’s funeral. Then, she was arrested for his death.

Victoria Jackson, 24, faces a charge of first-degree murder after she admitted to putting a pillow over 10-month-old Malachi’s face on May 24, according to Clearwater police.

She told 911 that she woke up and found the boy unresponsive in his crib, police say.

WFTS reports Jackson then created a GoFundMe to raise money to help pay for Malachi’s funeral.

“I want to give my son the best memorial service I can. He died last Friday night,” part of the description read, the station reports. “I’ve never been so heart broken in my life. Please help me take care of my baby one last time.”

The fundraiser brought in more than $4,300.

It wasn’t until last week that detectives learned of the suspect’s alleged role in the homicide after she reportedly told a friend that she killed the child.