Woman calls police after crash leaves her trapped inside a landscaping trailer

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. — A woman called the police when she found herself trapped after crashing into the back of a landscaping trailer, police report.

At about 7:17 a.m. Wednesday morning, police responded to the crash in the area of 530 Spring Street in Northampton, Massachusetts.

A woman called people to say she and her passenger were trapped in her car.

Northampton officers and a fire crew responded and found the two in a car lodged inside a landscaping trailer.

Police say the trailer had been parked on Spring Street with the back open.

The driver said her windshield was foggy. She couldn’t see the trailer and ended up driving up and into it.

She was cited for impeded operation and operating a vehicle with an expired registration.

The driver and the passenger declined medical treatment at the scene.

A tow truck pulled the car from the trailer after both the car and trailer sustained heavy damage.