Western Alamance High School teacher accused of having inappropriate relationships with students

GRAHAM, N.C. — An Alamance County high school teacher is facing indecent liberties charges, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Kenneth Ray Lockner, 58, of Mebane, is charged with three felony counts of indecent liberties with a student.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office received a report of a teacher at Western Alamance High School having inappropriate relationships with students.

On Thursday, investigators with the Special Victims Unit identified additional students who were involved in this case.

Investigators discovered messages between students and Lockner that were considered to be indecent, the sheriff’s office said.

Locker was arrested and placed in the Alamance County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.