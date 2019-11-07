Wanted suspect asked a sheriff’s office to take his old mug shot off Facebook, so they replace it with his booking photo

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sometimes it’s best to keep your Facebook comments to yourself.

When two men stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Walmart, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office shared the mugshots of two suspects.

Then, one of the suspects, Cody Pierce, decided to share his thoughts.

“Umm first off I have money and it’s all legit,” Pierce wrote in a Facebook comment.

He goes on to say he has a lawyer who is “very hungry for a case of slander and defamation of character.”

“…..now I would appreciate you removing my picture,” Pierce said.

Fortunately, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office is understanding.

“If you would like to come-on by the Sheriff’s Office we will be glad to remove your current photo and replace it with your BOOKING PHOTO!” the sheriff’s office replied.

True to their word, the sheriff’s office shared the booking photo of “Cody ‘It wasn’t me’ Pierce,” as they called him, on Wednesday after he was arrested.

Pierce is accused of stealing the merchandise from a DeSoto County Walmart on Oct. 27 along with Michael Meacham, of Arcadia.

Meacham was found and arrested prior to the initial Facebook post.

After arresting Pierce, the sheriff’s office also showed a blurry photo of a leg tattoo alongside a photo of Pierce’s leg tattoo to emphasize the similarities.