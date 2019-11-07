× Sen. Elizabeth Warren to speak at NC A&T State University in Greensboro on Thursday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The presidential campaign trail will take U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren to Greensboro Thursday morning, according to Warren’s campaign.

The Democratic candidate has three days worth of campaign stops in the Carolinas slated for Thursday and Friday.

At 12 p.m. Thursday, Warren will be at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro for a live recording of the political and pop culture podcast “On One With Angela Rye.”

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis, and her campaign team says an RSVP is strongly encouraged.

After, she will head to Raleigh for a town hall, including U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, at 6:30 p.m. at Needham B., Broughton High School.

Friday, Warren stop in South Carolina for Mijente’s Latinx Town Hall El Chisme 2020 at noon, followed by the 2019 Presidential Forum on Environmental Justice set for 7 p.m. at South Carolina State University.

The candidate makes her final two scheduled South Carolina stops Saturday with “A Great Education for Every Child Forum” at 11:30 a.m. at Scott’s Branch Middle/High School in Summerton and then the Goose Creek Town Hall at 2:45 p.m. at Goose Creek High School.

For more details on Elizabeth Warren’s upcoming events, visit her campaign website.