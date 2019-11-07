Person killed in crash on US 64 in Randolph County identified

Posted 9:18 am, November 7, 2019, by , Updated at 10:11AM, November 7, 2019

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The person killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 64 in Randolph County on Wednesday afternoon has been identified.

At 4:18 p.m., the State Highway Patrol responded to a crash that occurred on 64 near Pleasant Ridge Road.

Tammy Lynn Bennett, 48, of Ramseur, was traveling east in a Ford passenger car. Bennett traveled across the center turning lane and into the westbound lanes. Bennett sideswiped a Ford pickup that was traveling west.

Bennett then collided with a Ford SUV head-on. After the two initial crashes occurred, four other vehicles were involved in subsequent crashes.

Patricia Lynn Dean, 51, of Ramseur, was a front right passenger with Bennett. Dean died at the scene. Bennett was taken to Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Several other injuries were reported, however, were minor and not transported.

Troopers cleared the scene at 7:52 p.m. At this time, no charges have been made.

