Person hit, killed by impaired driver in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is dead after they were hit by a car in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 6:58 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a fatal crash on the 3800 block of Burlington Road.

Police say Kenneth Hodge, of Gibsonville, was driving a 2008 Hyundai Elantra east on Burlington Road, from Penry Road, when he crashed into a person in the outside through lane of Burlington Road.

The person was killed. Police have not released the victim’s name.

Hodge was arrested and charged with driving while impaired.

