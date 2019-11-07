Onward Kernersville plans for growth in town over the next 20 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- Town leaders charting the future for Kernersville are asking for help from the public.

Onward Kernersville, an initiative by the Chamber of Commerce, aims to plan how the town addresses issues like growth and development over the next 20 years.

“We were able to improve our roads, improve our parks and recreation, improve the opportunity for people to actually come visit our community in Kernersville,” chamber president and CEO Chris Comer said.

At a meeting on Thursday evening, residents were able to write in concerns on a range of topics, as well as take a survey.

Claudia Cooper attended the meeting and said she was grateful for the opportunity to provide feedback.

“I think we’re moving too fast. I don’t think we’re slowing down enough to let something in and then see how it works and then let something else in. Everywhere I look, they’re tearing down trees,” she said.

Comer said that along with addressing traffic in and around Kernersville, they hope to provide opportunities to work in town.

“We want people to know that we are ready to hire here in Kernersville. It’s a great place to live and raise a family and work,” she said.

Residents also weighed in on the possibility for more downtown improvements, including more places to live.

Business owners on Main Street said apartments in spaces like The Factory could mean a boost for business.

“If they were to have like efficiency apartments or something like that it would be wonderful for people like us who are looking for an apartment downtown so that we don’t have to face traffic and commute every night and every morning,” Sandi Love said.

You can find the survey here.