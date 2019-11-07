× Man has serious injuries after being hit by 3 vehicles in North Carolina

APEX, N.C. — A man has serious injuries after being hit by three cars in Apex, according to a news release from Apex police.

At 7:27 p.m. Thursday, officers came to West Williams Street after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and three vehicles.

Police said a man was crossing West Williams Street when he was hit by a car. The driver of the car stopped and attempting to check on the man.

While the driver was trying to check on the man, he was hit by two more vehicles that drove off.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are searching for the drivers of the two vehicles that hit the man and drove off.