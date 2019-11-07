× Man found dead of ‘apparent homicidal violence’ during welfare check in Thomasville, police say

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A 58-year-old man is dead from what Thomasville police called “apparent homicidal violence,” according to a news release.

At about 3:23 p.m. Wednesday, officers visited 513-A Afton Street for a welfare check when they noticed the door was open.

Inside, police found 58-year-old Bennie Vines dead “from apparent homicidal violence.”

Detectives interviewed Vines’s neighbors and searched the home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thomasville police at (336) 475-4260 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 476-8477.