Holiday shoppers plan to buy more online than in stores, Target to open for Black Friday on Thanksgiving and more

Posted 6:51 am, November 7, 2019, by , Updated at 06:52AM, November 7, 2019
Data pix.

In Thursday's Money Matters, Joya Dass discusses a report that Holiday shoppers plan to buy more online than in stores, Target which plans to open for Black Friday at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and Amazon which confirmed its Black Friday deals.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.