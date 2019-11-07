Victim in critical condition after shooting near NC A&T State University

Posted 1:16 pm, November 7, 2019, by , Updated at 01:42PM, November 7, 2019
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Huffman Street and Boyd Street area Thursday afternoon, police report.

The victim was taken to a hospital.

Police are now looking for the suspect vehicle described as a silver, newer-model Nissan Altima with 30-day tags. It was last seen driving on Highway 29 in an unknown direction.

Police tape blocked off several homes in the Huffman Street area.

North Carolina A&T State University sent an alert to the campus community that police were responding to a shooting at Huffman Street and Stamey Street.

"Avoid the area!" the alert read.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

 

