Victim in critical condition after shooting near NC A&T State University

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Huffman Street and Boyd Street area Thursday afternoon, police report.

The victim was taken to a hospital.

Police are now looking for the suspect vehicle described as a silver, newer-model Nissan Altima with 30-day tags. It was last seen driving on Highway 29 in an unknown direction.

Police tape blocked off several homes in the Huffman Street area.

North Carolina A&T State University sent an alert to the campus community that police were responding to a shooting at Huffman Street and Stamey Street.

"Avoid the area!" the alert read.

I can see police speaking with a group of people near a house. It appears to be women and children at this location. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/94hKBhKWES — Daniel Pierce (@DanielDPierce) November 7, 2019

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.