‘Gothic At Midnight: An Evening of Horror and Hilarity’ to emerge Thursday at High Point Theatre

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Halloween is over, but the chills and thrills don't have to be.

The High Point Theatre is hosting award-winning actor Joshua Kane for "Gothic At Midnight: An Evening of Horror and Hilarity."

Inspired some of the greatest minds in horror, such as Edgar Allen Poe, Charles Dickens and Ambrose Bierce, the show offers a dramatic night of solo theatre filled with tales of revenge, madness and grim despair.

Catch the action, if you dare, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at High Point Theatre.

Tickets cost $15 to $25 and are available at the box office, by calling (336) 887-3001 and online at the High Point Theatre website.

