Food truck battle held at Old Dominion Freight Line

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- On Thursday, Old Dominion Freight Line in Greensboro had had a food truck battle.

Employees served food from a homemade truck.

Their co-workers submitted cards to decide who had the best meals.

In addition to bragging rights, money earned from the trucks is going to a good cause.

"As a company as a whole, we're very fortunate to go home and have food in our pantry and a lot of people don't have that luxury. So we come together as a group to raise as much money as we can for those who are less fortunate than we are," event organizer Cynthia Styles said.

Money raised at the food trucks will go to the Salvation Army.