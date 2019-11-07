In Wednesday's Money Matters, Joya Dass discusses the FCC which approved the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint, milk prices which are climbing worldwide due to increased demand and AT&T which agreed to pay out $60 million to settle allegations that it throttled data speeds for unlimited plan holders.
FCC approves merger of T-Mobile and Sprint, milk prices rising worldwide over increased demand and more
-
Twitter plans to ban all political ads, AT&T to cut costs for entry-level unlimited plans and more
-
US Postal Service rolls out new holiday stamps, FDA approves species of cotton for human consumption and more
-
Americans expected to spend about $86 each on Halloween this year, Florida citrus farmers expecting increased crops and more
-
Chick-fil-A launches new dine-in mobile ordering, Ford announces largest electric vehicle charging network in US and more
-
McDonald’s is using AI to learn your order, Apple unveils more expensive AirPods and more
-
-
Hobby Lobby making moves into old Toys ‘R’ Us locations, study ranks PTI among priciest airfares and more
-
AMC becomes first movie theater chain to announce streaming service, Chick-fil-A to sponsor Charlotte Hornets and more
-
Mobile payments fail to catch on despite rise of smart phones, Apple may announce new iPhone next month and more
-
Cybersecurity jobs in high demand, study finds more workers would rather be replaced by a robot than another person and more
-
Citigroup raises minimum wage to $15 an hour, Forever 21 may file bankruptcy and more
-
-
Apple working on new airpods, gas prices expected to drop and more
-
Student loan debt cancelled for disabled veterans, US deal with Mexico means price stability for tomatoes and more
-
HBO Max expected to launch in May, Amazon to offer free grocery delivery to prime members and more