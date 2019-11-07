FCC approves merger of T-Mobile and Sprint, milk prices rising worldwide over increased demand and more

Posted 6:43 am, November 7, 2019
Data pix.

In Wednesday's Money Matters, Joya Dass discusses the FCC which approved the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint, milk prices which are climbing worldwide due to increased demand and AT&T which agreed to pay out $60 million to settle allegations that it throttled data speeds for unlimited plan holders.

