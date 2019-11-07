Elizabeth Warren makes stop at North Carolina A&T State University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren made a stop at North Carolina A&T State University on Thursday, backing up her recent “Medicare For All” plan and how to pay for it.

Warren claims it will cost $22 trillion over the first 10 years, though other analysts put that number at almost $60 trillion.

Warren says she can pay for it all with existing health care revenues plus a 2 percent tax on the top .01 percent of people - those with $50 million or more.

At A&T, Warren made the issue a moral one.

“Health care is a basic human right,” Warren said. “And you don’t get what you don’t fight for.”

Warren recorded a podcast with Angela Rye, a progressive political advocate. At one point, Rye asked Warren to contrast herself with rival Bernie Sanders.

“Give me three differences between Bernie Sanders and you,” Rye said.

“Uh-uh,” replies Warren. “Primaries are tough because you’re not running against the "bad guy," you’re running against your friends, you’re running against people you fought alongside and have respect for. And, yet, you’re saying, ‘I think I’m the one to carry the ball, here.’”