Driver unknowingly drags body of woman struck by pickup for miles

Posted 9:37 pm, November 7, 2019

WHEELING, W.Va. – West Virginia police are investigating the death of a woman who was apparently hit by a truck Thursday morning then dragged for miles by another vehicle.

Police identified the victim as 54-year-old Michelle Lynn Czoka, of Bridgeport, Ohio.

Around 6:30 a.m., officers in the city of Wheeling initially responded to reports of pedestrian struck, according to WTRF. When they got to the scene, however, investigators couldn’t find the victim.

Shortly after, a second 911 call was made at the Interstate 70 Washington Avenue eastbound exit ramp for a vehicle that appeared to be dragging a body.

“Apparently somebody was flagging down a motorist,” said Wheeler Police Dept. PIO Philip Stahl. “It appeared that a second car dragged that body from the Warwood area all throughout Wheeling.”

Police located both drivers and were working to make a positive identification of the adult female victim Thursday afternoon.

The time and manner of death are not known pending a report from the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office.

