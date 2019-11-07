African-American Heritage Action Initiative uncovering, preserving history in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- African-American history is rooted deep in Winston-Salem streets. The launch of the African-American Heritage Action Initiative will capture those stories and record them.

"The businesses and just how we did things and how we achieved in an oppressive environment," said Annette Scippio, on Winston Salem City Council.

She said the goal is to inspire people of all ages and educate them.

"Also to determine how the history of African-Americans in Winston-Salem will be melded in the permanent history of the city," she said.

In order to tell these stories, the group needs your help.

"I'd love for people right now to look into their photo albums and say, 'Oh I'd love to share this and I need to share that,'" Scippio said.

The city is currently working on a database to help collect documents and photos submitted by the public.